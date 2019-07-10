Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose While Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Position; Century Casinos (CNTY) Holder Perritt Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,431 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 357,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 142,700 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 6.79% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Austrian Unit Buys 51% Stake in Golden Hospitality Limited; 29/05/2018 – Century Casinos Announces Opening of Century Casino in Bath, United Kingdom; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY); 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE WAS $40.6 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q Rev $40.6M; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Loss $5.33M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos enters Vietnamese gaming market; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10; 09/03/2018 Century Casinos 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Enters Vietnamese Gaming Market Via Agreements With Minh Chau Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CNTY shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 575,295 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Bank Of America De accumulated 8,251 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Boston has 0.01% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Axa accumulated 17,170 shares. 20,007 are held by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny owns 17,229 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fin Corp has 0% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 26,280 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% stake. Prudential Finance Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,354 shares. 6,680 were reported by Citigroup. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 1.39M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 81,527 shares to 221,279 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $2.06 million for 33.86 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares to 118,725 shares, valued at $27.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF) by 13,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,474 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 652,435 shares. 11,550 were reported by Blackhill Incorporated. Lafayette has invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cohen Cap Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 44,652 shares. Hamel Associates has 3.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Professional Advisory Ser has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wills Grp Inc owns 1.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,241 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 2.61 million shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp owns 2,819 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Tru, Wisconsin-based fund reported 56,179 shares. Aldebaran has invested 1.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Financial Consulate has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Corecommodity Mngmt Lc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,280 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 1.58 million shares or 0.88% of the stock. Maryland-based Profund Ltd has invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.