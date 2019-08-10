Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose While American Research & Management Lifted Its Holding; Act Ii Management LP Position in Meredith (MDP) Has Boosted by $1.10 Million

American Research & Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,192 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 52,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 581,627 shares traded or 54.26% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands”; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – DOUG OLSON WILL EXPAND PORTFOLIO OVERSIGHT TO INCLUDE BROADER MIX OF LIFESTYLE, FOOD AND LUXURY BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corp Finalizes Sale of Time Inc. UK to Epiris; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE; 19/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Bolsters Video Team To Enhance Strategy And Growth; 15/05/2018 – The Foundry Wins Three Webby Awards For Its Innovation In Virtual Reality And 360-Video Content; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation And Magenta Launch Fortune Italy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Meredith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDP); 16/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: Report; 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

