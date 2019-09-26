Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose While Somerville Kurt F Has Boosted Its Stake; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Regent Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 41,328 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 37,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.66. About 4.19M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 58,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, down from 61,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.94. About 2.83M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.94% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited holds 49,820 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reported 5,377 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Papp L Roy Assoc holds 69,040 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Long Road Counsel Lc holds 0.47% or 7,319 shares in its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 16,333 shares. Liberty holds 0.29% or 5,962 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 1% or 10.18M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.26% or 450,116 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,914 shares. Swedbank, a Sweden-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. 74,094 were accumulated by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability. Arcadia Corp Mi has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chilton Inv Ltd holds 3,217 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.19 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,265 shares to 52,487 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nonprofit led by former P&G executive opens Greater Cincinnati tool library – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G manager tapped as president of Express apparel – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “P&G moves away from ads and toward TV shows that go way beyond product placement – CNBC” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Algeria’s Sonatrach says it is talking to Chevron – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Whistleblower Report Releasing Today? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,425 shares to 201,776 shares, valued at $18.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,445 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).