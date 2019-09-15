Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose While Cypress Capital Group Has Boosted Its Position; As City Office Reit (CIO) Valuation Rose, Icm Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $587,400

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 604,883 shares traded or 37.68% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 5,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 27,131 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 22,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.15% or 128,278 shares in its portfolio. 10,253 are owned by Amer Century Inc. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.34% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Nomura Asset has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 25,386 shares. Real Estate Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 176,111 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 0% or 93,700 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Marathon Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.48% or 100,000 shares. American Grp holds 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 24,651 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.12% or 51,032 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.05% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Phocas Finance reported 2,124 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 59,470 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Counselors has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kessler Invest Group Inc holds 15,575 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc holds 2,303 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Qv Inc invested in 1.53% or 89,130 shares. Canal Ins stated it has 69,240 shares. 9,644 are owned by Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Beacon Group accumulated 15,464 shares. Scholtz & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,000 shares. Prudential Pcl has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cypress Cap Grp invested 0.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California-based Reilly Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fiduciary Trust reported 201,709 shares. 14,376 are held by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability. M&T Bank invested in 0.81% or 1.25M shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (SUB) by 10,195 shares to 10,708 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 5,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,956 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).