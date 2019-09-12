Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose While Bartlett & Co Lifted by $2.18 Million Its Position; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake in Citigroup (C) Lowered by $3.80 Million

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 17,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 382,969 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.66M, up from 365,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 5.44M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 54,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 295,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.72M, down from 350,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 11.70 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,823 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Lc invested in 1.34% or 22,011 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,447 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor Inc invested in 1.72% or 1.87 million shares. First Utd Bancshares Trust holds 20,248 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers reported 20,339 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Llc Ca holds 2,058 shares. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Llc reported 107,058 shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 7.83M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel accumulated 27,041 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% or 2.14M shares. Shell Asset Management reported 304,004 shares. Pacific Global Invest holds 25,968 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 1.47% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3,270 shares to 70,570 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 5,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 116,849 shares to 270,860 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.70 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny invested in 12,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,110 shares. Apriem Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Credit Cap Invs Ltd Llc invested in 3.72% or 41,403 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 32,176 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,270 shares. Moors And Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,300 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Optimum Investment Advisors reported 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 23.01M shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Co reported 0.05% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nbt Bancshares N A New York holds 17,647 shares. 3.46 million are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys.