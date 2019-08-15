Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose While Roosevelt Investment Group Lifted by $2.06 Million Its Position; Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position by $23.06 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 16,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 78,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, up from 61,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 5.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.44 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12,660 shares to 140,934 shares, valued at $27.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 6,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,487 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Ltd holds 2,000 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Cap Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) owns 33,793 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Ally Financial owns 56,000 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt accumulated 41,558 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc accumulated 3.04% or 203,897 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 20,228 shares. Moreover, Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has 1.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 93,547 shares. Alley Ltd has invested 1.96% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Noesis Mangement holds 3,573 shares. Ci Invests Inc reported 8,000 shares. Maryland Cap Management accumulated 0.74% or 48,239 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 15.08 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co reported 1.83M shares. Bowen Hanes & Company Inc owns 257,923 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 695,453 shares to 5.20M shares, valued at $21.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 37,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.