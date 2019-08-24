Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose While Page Arthur B Has Raised by $325,335 Its Stake; Logan Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Celgene Com (CELG) by $5.12 Million as Stock Value Declined

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 64.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 54,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 30,522 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 84,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 223,455 shares. Notis invested in 0.98% or 21,607 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc holds 0.04% or 4,212 shares. 9,800 were accumulated by Aldebaran. 174,854 are owned by Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,591 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Capital Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 2,175 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 15,316 shares. Joel Isaacson And Llc invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co reported 2.07 million shares stake. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.05% or 3.10M shares. Prudential Pcl holds 315,538 shares. Avalon Ltd Llc reported 4,880 shares stake.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “bluebird’s (BLUE) Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Bus Mach (NYSE:IBM) by 10,329 shares to 142,004 shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 42,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,010 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Baidu, BP, Ciena, Chevron, Cree, Exxon, Home Depot, Medtronic, Nvidia, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.