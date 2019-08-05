Chevron (CVX) Stake Maintained by Somerville Kurt F; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Market Valuation Rose While Stephens Investment Management Group Boosted Its Position

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 270,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43 million, up from 267,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $268.71. About 452,702 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 37,858 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 34,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 9.03M shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “IDEXX Labs (IDXX) Chairman, President and CEO, Jonathan Ayers, Taking Medical Leave of Absence – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “IDEXX Lets the 2019 Cat Out of the Bag – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Labs chief on medical leave after bike mishap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

