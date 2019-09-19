Chevron (CVX) Stake Maintained by Heritage Wealth Advisors; Buckhead Capital Management Stake in Visa (V) Raised as Market Value Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 1,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,242 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15B, up from 8,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 1.40 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 1,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 9,662 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 7,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $176.46. About 2.81M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) by 75 shares to 126 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,466 shares to 24,772 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

