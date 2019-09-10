Chevron (CVX) Stake Maintained by American Research & Management; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Trimmed Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $11.77 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 240,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 674,123 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.65 million, down from 914,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 7.86M shares traded or 39.05% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

American Research & Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,192 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 52,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $121.72. About 7.29 million shares traded or 37.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,788 shares. Tctc Holdings Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 25,211 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,735 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 736,990 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. American Century Inc holds 0.71% or 5.72M shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Inc Lc has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 538 shares. Noesis Mangement reported 3,573 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo invested 1.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bancshares Of Stockton reported 26,008 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd holds 0.78% or 164,930 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia invested in 1.68 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc reported 5,600 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Inc has invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 44,808 shares to 467,002 shares, valued at $22.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $871.87 million for 21.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

