Chevron (CVX) Stake Maintained by Advisor Partners Llc; Eaton Plc (ETN) Position Has Upped by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 4,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 64,782 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 59,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.88. About 2.61M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 4,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 57,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 52,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.94. About 809,528 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,103 shares to 7,674 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,459 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited invested in 0.48% or 2.48 million shares. 37,731 were reported by Intrust Commercial Bank Na. Umb Bancshares N A Mo invested in 268,114 shares or 1.01% of the stock. New York-based Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brookstone Mngmt reported 5,587 shares. Sky Invest Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Com Il stated it has 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,194 shares. Castleark Mgmt Llc reported 92,025 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New York-based Reik Ltd Liability has invested 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Annex Advisory Services holds 0.05% or 2,776 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.33% or 186,988 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 0.35% or 169,842 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,254 shares to 160,506 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 4,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,933 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).