Chevron (CVX) Stake Increased by Edge Wealth Management Llc; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Third Point Has Decreased Its Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,217 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, up from 47,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781.20 million, down from 6.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 1.92M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29,647 shares to 76,270 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,236 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,156 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,963 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 4,825 were reported by Roberts Glore Il. Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca holds 3,127 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.94% stake. Gruss & holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,000 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 133,863 shares. Biondo Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 46,193 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Accuvest Global Advisors invested in 0.23% or 3,224 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 18,158 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates, Florida-based fund reported 4.41M shares. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Lc has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,592 shares. Hendley & holds 1,649 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.07 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.5% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,489 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa owns 4,061 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Ally Finance, a Michigan-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 3.14% or 68,014 shares. 2,372 were accumulated by Marco Investment Lc. Foster & Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 59,479 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 1,853 shares. 1.73 million were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.56% or 77,472 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Cap Incorporated has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 440,781 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Davidson Inv Advisors holds 1.46% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 107,851 shares.