Chevron (CVX) Stake Held by Connors Investor Services Inc; Farr Miller & Washington Boosted Lowes Companies (LOW) Position by $456,383

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 19,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,081 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, up from 79,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.56 million, up from 375,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.86. About 3.09 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,663 shares to 406,363 shares, valued at $42.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,264 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Limited owns 3,925 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 0.01% or 489 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 121,831 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 6,540 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 310,930 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 1.58M are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 30,080 shares. Wade G W & has 4,314 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co reported 36,564 shares stake. Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 135 shares. Bowen Hanes And Com Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ecuadorian Plaintiffs End Fraudulent Litigation Against Chevron – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd holds 0.37% or 12,870 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 10,612 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 4.44M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Botty Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 5,815 shares. Strategic Financial holds 36,862 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.84% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 96,416 shares. 92,628 are held by Carret Asset Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Wealth Planning Limited Liability has 3.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 57,053 shares. Sequoia Advsr Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,145 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Chatham Capital Group reported 4,476 shares. 17,125 are owned by Homrich And Berg. First Comml Bank reported 86,425 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 2.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).