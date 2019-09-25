Chevron (CVX) Stake Has Raised by Edge Wealth Management Llc; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,217 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, up from 47,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 2.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,870 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $389.82. About 842,666 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact Combines Multiple Purchases, Including Air Force and Marine Corps; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Grp Inc Inc owns 2,319 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,532 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 122,522 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 29,278 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 199 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 23,522 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt invested 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.06% or 3,167 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr holds 0.08% or 4,762 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 1% or 3,295 shares. Hodges Cap holds 0.07% or 1,783 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc accumulated 3,299 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Telos reported 0.08% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Com invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1.93M shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co The (NYSE:PG) by 64,740 shares to 38,611 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,270 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Gra (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 20,686 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 1.33% stake. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 338,986 shares. The Washington-based Washington Trust Retail Bank has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mai Capital Management has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 3,895 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Art Limited Co has 0.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 44,868 shares. Barnett & reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Botty Invsts Lc accumulated 0.23% or 5,815 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 278,138 were accumulated by Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh. 20,261 are held by Neumann Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Michigan-based Lvm Ltd Mi has invested 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1.05M are held by Hexavest.