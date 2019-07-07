Chevron (CVX) Stake Has Lifted by Schulhoff & Co Inc; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Upped Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Stake by $1.13 Million

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.27M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 37.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 38,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advisors Lp accumulated 21,569 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,790 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited owns 2,973 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 9,760 were reported by Greylin Inv Mangement. Bender Robert Associate invested in 1,795 shares. Buckhead Ltd Liability Corp invested in 47,643 shares. Sabal Trust stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 30,185 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fincl Services Corp has invested 1.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). One Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv owns 172,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Aspen Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Strs Ohio reported 1.57M shares. 141,463 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc holds 16,084 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (NYSE:MLM) by 1,715 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Dwa Technical Leaders Portfolio by 9,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,140 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Homebuilderetf (XHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, S&Co has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 2,954 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 257,510 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 114,870 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 18.73M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sei Invests invested in 118,335 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 155,181 shares. Hallmark Mgmt Inc owns 7,526 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0.1% or 9,447 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.4% or 19,571 shares. Palouse Management owns 77,763 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Inc has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 6,369 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt invested in 10,831 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old Point Fincl N A invested in 11,428 shares or 0.48% of the stock.