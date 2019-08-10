Chevron (CVX) Stake Has Increased by Maryland Capital Management; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Raised Stake by $414,141 as Market Valuation Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 31,493 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 48,239 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 43,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 1.17% or 344,100 shares in its portfolio. Wills Fincl Grp Inc has 18,442 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alyeska Investment Group Inc Limited Partnership reported 225,000 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 2,400 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gabelli Funds Limited Company accumulated 117,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Assetmark accumulated 3,894 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa invested in 2.66% or 256,209 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Logan owns 55,883 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 13,928 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh reported 22,796 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.07% or 432,291 shares. Putnam Ltd Com holds 795,177 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 22,786 shares to 212,272 shares, valued at $36.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 5,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,316 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares to 184,797 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 86,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,079 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 10,039 shares. Interocean Limited Liability Company reported 13,403 shares. Natl Pension Service owns 1.81 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Company has 1.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27,889 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.58% or 45,978 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Department owns 102,054 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Lc accumulated 32,897 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited reported 209,086 shares. Capital Interest Sarl invested in 27,983 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Dean Invest Associates Ltd Co has 1.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 66,256 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 8,978 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 34,422 were reported by Diversified Trust. Mount Lucas Lp has invested 1.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wesbanco Bank Incorporated owns 264,168 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio.