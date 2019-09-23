Chevron (CVX) Stake Has Boosted by Hemenway Trust Company Llc; Abbvie (ABBV) Position Maintained by Lvm Capital Management Ltd

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 13,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 194,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18M, up from 181,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.61M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 5,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 94,826 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80M, up from 89,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.86. About 3.48 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 55,000 shares valued at $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AbbVie to Present New and Updated Data From 22 Abstracts, Including Two Late-Breaking Abstracts for ABBV-951 and DUODOPA® (levodopa/carbidopa intestinal gel), at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders® – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 71,549 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 25,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advsr New York reported 236,010 shares. Old Republic reported 0.68% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 8,708 are held by Evergreen Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Page Arthur B invested in 0.42% or 7,015 shares. North Star Asset Management owns 33,529 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 408,101 shares. Northside Management Limited Com invested in 13,918 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Td Asset Management owns 625,378 shares. Df Dent holds 8,972 shares. Utah Retirement System has 281,546 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oarsman Cap holds 1.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 32,883 shares. Fundx Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 19,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 352,054 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Mercer Advisers owns 11,397 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 87,889 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 8.29M shares. Evergreen Management Limited has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Opus Cap Gp Ltd holds 0.32% or 8,531 shares. Loudon Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 3,663 shares in its portfolio. 61,400 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Hanlon Invest holds 0.02% or 1,985 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 11,044 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Iowa Savings Bank holds 40,087 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Lc has 1.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 25,629 shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). London Of Virginia owns 1.77M shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 149,619 shares or 0.91% of the stock.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,863 shares to 91,843 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,874 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade After the Saudi Arabia Strikes – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “BLM to share building with O&G companies – BizWest” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.