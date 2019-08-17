Chevron (CVX) Stake Has Boosted by Cadinha & Co Llc; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Market Value Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 249.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 52,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 73,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, up from 21,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 12,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 54,312 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 66,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 10,856 shares to 22,650 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,790 shares to 18,657 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

