Chevron (CVX) Stake Boosted by Private Trust Co; As Firstenergy (FE) Valuation Rose, Electron Capital Partners Boosted by $4.77 Million Its Stake

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 2,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 42,640 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, up from 40,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 113,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.69M, up from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 11.02 million shares traded or 178.13% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy calls on US energy secretary to save nuclear, coal plants; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms FirstEnergy Ohio PIRB Special Purpose Trust 2013; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 2018 FORECAST INCLUDES NO BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FINANCIAL HELP FOR FES ENDS AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves; 11/05/2018 – JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Program for Veterans; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy To Permanently Deactivate Its 3 Nuclear Power Plants — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – BlackPearl Resources Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,143 shares to 13,541 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 5,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,635 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,339 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.24% or 320,993 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One, Japan-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank holds 1.56% or 68,054 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,017 shares. Moreover, Sei Company has 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 463,130 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). D E Shaw Com Inc has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lathrop Inv reported 0.12% stake. Camarda Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.06% or 254 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Lc stated it has 2.18 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors has 0.65% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 947,889 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 0.6% or 47,146 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Com Lc owns 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,311 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 115,337 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated owns 784,352 shares. 125,472 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc owns 909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 131,648 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability reported 24,710 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.04% or 3.68M shares. 53,524 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 61,724 shares. 2.29 million were reported by Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd Liability Co.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 136,871 shares to 555,194 shares, valued at $76.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).