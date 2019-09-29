Chevron (CVX) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc; Nea Management Company Trimmed Its Stake in Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) by $83.17 Million as Stock Price Declined

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 2,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,324 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24M, up from 87,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33 million, down from 34.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 214,639 shares traded or 27.03% up from the average. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 16/05/2018 – Pure Play Health Care FUnds Buy Genocea, Exit Axovant: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 11/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES – ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,658 shares to 8,186 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 93,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,653 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PreMarket Prep Recap: CarMax, BlackBerry End In The Red After Earnings – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sky Invest Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 44,876 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 1.31% or 82,045 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv reported 3,594 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il has 328,606 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Commercial Bank & Tru reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 85,155 are owned by Estabrook. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt holds 0.67% or 16,702 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department stated it has 0.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nwq Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Vanguard Gru has invested 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sfmg Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,711 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 7,260 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 271,674 shares.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14 million shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.