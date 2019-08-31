Chevron (CVX) Stake Boosted by Estabrook Capital Management; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Upped Stake by $9.48 Million

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 83,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 billion, up from 81,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 178,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 356,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95M, up from 177,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

