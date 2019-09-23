Chevron (CVX) Shares Rose While Somerville Kurt F Raised Its Position; Beck Capital Management Maintains Position in Post Hldgs Com (POST)

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $106.3. About 162,141 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 41,328 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 37,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $124.19. About 1.00M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,343 shares to 61,877 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO) by 32,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,596 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust S&P 500 Etf Usd Dis (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 1.12M shares. Everett Harris And Communication Ca holds 5,291 shares. 6,301 are held by Smith Moore &. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 0% or 280 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Ct has 1.85 million shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 11,755 shares. Harvest Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 6,458 shares. Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 123,957 shares. 291,272 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Hanseatic Mngmt Inc has 5,998 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 5,000 are held by Weik Capital Mgmt. Cohen Management invested in 81,139 shares.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” on August 26, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “A crazy last 24 hours has put the market inches away from a record: Here’s what happened – CNBC” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,202 shares to 23,261 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 6,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,115 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).