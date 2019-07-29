Chevron (CVX) Shares Rose While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Upped Holding by $2.76 Million; Archon Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Servicenow (NOW)

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $13.41 during the last trading session, reaching $275.92. About 1.15 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 22,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,956 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73M, up from 259,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $124.53. About 1.26M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont by 8,632 shares to 328,403 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A Sponsored (NYSE:TOT) by 53,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,798 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Al holds 3.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 55,400 shares. 139,950 are held by Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. California-based Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). F&V Management Limited accumulated 3.6% or 51,257 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 1.66% or 18,368 shares in its portfolio. Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.95% or 13,830 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.34% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Connecticut-based Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mirae Asset Glob, Korea-based fund reported 115,517 shares. Conning Inc reported 48,961 shares. Sterling Investment Management reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Golub Grp Inc Ltd Co invested in 0.22% or 20,604 shares. Maple Mngmt Inc invested in 70,378 shares. Beddow invested in 0.15% or 2,250 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability owns 2.23 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63M on Friday, February 1. CODD RONALD E F also sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. Shares for $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. WADORS PATRICIA L had sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53M on Thursday, February 7.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,490 shares to 259,000 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 191,094 shares. Night Owl Limited Com holds 46,050 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% or 4,128 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 47,770 shares. 1,368 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company. Fred Alger Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 203,446 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 3,088 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 127,145 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.75% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,565 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 26,725 shares stake. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glenmede Na accumulated 0.01% or 12,002 shares. Strategic Llc stated it has 1,645 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.15% or 290,244 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 64% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett Is Now Betting $29 Billion on This Bank Stock — Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.