Chevron (CVX) Shareholder South State Cut Holding by $461,988 as Market Valuation Rose; Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stock Price Declined While Matarin Capital Management Cut Holding by $3.17 Million

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 57,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The institutional investor held 286,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, down from 344,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 189,029 shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth

South State Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 81,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, down from 84,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Millennium Lc reported 10,606 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh reported 12,513 shares. Sterling Ltd owns 20,588 shares. Northern Trust owns 1.52 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ajo LP reported 176,733 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). 469,365 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Shell Asset Management accumulated 18,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 19,300 shares. State Street owns 1.07M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 13,741 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 1,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru has 0% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 1,463 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 6,863 shares to 40,806 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 27,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 11,413 shares to 195,617 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 288,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.