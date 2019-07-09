Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Increased Position by $5.12 Million; Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $423,850

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 8,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,637 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 164,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 1.08M shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 41,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,155 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82 million, up from 70,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.6. About 3.50M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of stock.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) by 10,750 shares to 15,669 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,281 shares. Amer Inv, Massachusetts-based fund reported 129,745 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 17,795 shares. Granite Inv Ltd reported 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sterling Investment Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 9,195 shares. Boston Mngmt accumulated 10,367 shares. Bankshares Of The West reported 86,623 shares. Roosevelt invested in 1.2% or 78,366 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability Com reported 8,217 shares. Davenport & Communication Lc holds 753,675 shares. Citizens Northern holds 1.16% or 16,825 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.94M shares. Wealthcare Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 234,122 were reported by Park Natl Corp Oh. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs owns 209 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 12,639 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 60,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 28,770 shares. Mackenzie holds 369,235 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Thomas Story & Son Lc holds 4.31% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 161,220 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 13,395 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 300,927 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 623 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 62,020 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Finance Counselors has invested 0.05% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,117 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,407 shares stake.