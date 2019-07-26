Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Holding; Agco (AGCO) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Lowered Its Position by $2.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 34,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,003 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.39M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 402,284 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 19,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,080 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 30,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.63. About 4.42 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Management Ltd holds 254,505 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc holds 63,168 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.38 million shares. Btim Corporation has 0.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Willis Inv Counsel reported 1.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 3,270 shares. Profund Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 76,522 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.21% or 1.27 million shares. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 0.89% or 17,745 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 6,054 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadinha Ltd Liability Company has 1.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 73,940 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp invested 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Research & Mngmt owns 56,192 shares. Plancorp Ltd invested in 0.65% or 13,926 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A holds 85,785 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 39,131 shares to 59,884 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp P L C (NYSE:BP) by 8,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $122.85M for 11.77 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.05% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 105,746 shares to 327,070 shares, valued at $23.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 132,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. The insider COLLAR GARY L sold $322,215.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 381,166 shares stake. Mackenzie reported 74,783 shares. 8,817 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Raymond James Assocs invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). S&Co stated it has 24,928 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 198,526 shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Profund Lc has 5,724 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 2,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Management Ltd Llc invested in 5,349 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Spark Management Ltd Com accumulated 26,600 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc owns 97,682 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 2.01 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.54% or 533,367 shares in its portfolio.