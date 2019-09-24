Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Increased Stake by $10.52 Million as Share Value Rose; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Upped Its At&T Com (T) Stake by $440,814

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 13,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 117,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 26.38M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 84,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 691,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.10M, up from 607,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 4.66M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 149,200 shares to 338,800 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,200 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.