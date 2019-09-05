Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Lowered Holding by $166.29 Million; Sankaty Advisors Has Lifted Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $2.96 Million; Share Value Declined

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 2.08M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 1,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 billion, down from 25,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 2.57M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.60 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 1,100 shares to 39,950 shares, valued at $2.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lenovo Group Ltd by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mtu Aero Engines Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University owns 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stack Financial Management Incorporated holds 2.09% or 141,465 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,318 shares. Janney Mngmt Limited Co has 254,505 shares. Wheatland Incorporated holds 0.71% or 7,547 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.81% stake. Phocas holds 0.09% or 7,062 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Power, Minnesota-based fund reported 253,064 shares. 681,207 are owned by Hamlin Mgmt. Arcadia Inv Management Mi accumulated 0.1% or 2,863 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,000 shares. Opus Capital Group Ltd Llc reported 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 1.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 65,342 shares or 2.43% of the stock.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.