Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Upped Its Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 51,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 48,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.98. About 805,061 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 146.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 11,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 19,089 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 7,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $127.21. About 73,343 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsr Oh owns 274,427 shares. Accuvest Global Advsr invested 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Wealth Prns Lc holds 1.16% or 57,053 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff And has 38,475 shares. Pension Ser owns 0.86% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.81M shares. Southeast Asset Advisors owns 1.85% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 56,180 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 827 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 0.55% or 10,000 shares. New York-based Kepos Lp has invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). White Pine reported 2.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). South Street Advsr Lc accumulated 0.34% or 8,980 shares. Martin And Tn has invested 0.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 9,998 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers has 2.63% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 3,145 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron preparing for Venezuela exit with new contract provisions – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Gorman (NYSEMKT:GRC) by 24,103 shares to 87,211 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap Is Back! – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,897 shares to 13,648 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 15,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,756 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 71 shares or 0% of the stock. Enterprise accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 689,177 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd reported 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Parkside Finance National Bank And has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Alpine Assocs Mgmt stated it has 12,000 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 46,107 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc holds 0.01% or 66,327 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 6,060 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 21,224 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 2,400 shares. Hl Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Benjamin F Edwards Commerce holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,733 shares.