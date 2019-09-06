Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Miles Capital Has Boosted Holding; Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Decreased General Mills (GIS) Position by $1.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 74,775 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 107,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 788,048 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 170.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 7,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 1.19M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Mgmt Pro Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cooke & Bieler LP reported 0% stake. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.45% or 25,860 shares. Optimum Invest invested in 720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 14,139 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hanson And Doremus reported 1,866 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Farmers Commercial Bank holds 7,118 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The New York-based M&R Management has invested 0.27% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Northside Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.59% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Asset Management One Commerce has 312,505 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.05% or 6,547 shares. Sabal Trust Co stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 200 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated reported 4.60 million shares stake.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $461.56M for 17.71 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Incorporated invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.04% or 54,173 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.72% or 369,644 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.75% or 155.94 million shares. Schmidt P J, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 51,753 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,224 shares. Signature Estate & Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 183,580 shares. Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership accumulated 348 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 902,403 shares. 40,306 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc. Prudential Pcl invested in 1.04% or 2.46 million shares. Viking Fund Management Limited stated it has 60,800 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,250 shares.