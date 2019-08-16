Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Trimmed Holding by $436,650; Holderness Investments Company Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $498,015

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 6.27 million shares traded or 10.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 201,360 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Field And Main Bancshares has 4.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cna Finance Corp reported 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Athena Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 20,291 shares. Menlo Advsrs Lc holds 23,433 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 3.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,939 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,383 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 33.60M shares or 1.3% of the stock. Addenda Capital reported 63,334 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Company holds 2.75% or 217,231 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.64 million shares. Ckw Financial Gp holds 0.09% or 2,486 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested in 2.83% or 6.50 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 3,145 shares. Burns J W & New York stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York has invested 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny owns 1.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 107,682 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc has invested 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westover Limited Liability has 2,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Limited reported 28,507 shares stake. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Minnesota-based Accredited Investors has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westwood Holdings holds 0.72% or 565,450 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 92,628 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.44% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 967,670 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.