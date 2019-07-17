Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Cut Its Holding by $436,650 as Market Value Rose; As Apollo Global Management (APO) Share Price Rose, Partners Group Holding Ag Increased by $6.39 Million Its Stake

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 1.25 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 05/03/2018 – Democratic lawmakers have asked the White House and Kushner Companies for documents following reported loans from Citibank and Apollo Global Management; 08/05/2018 – REG-FirstGroup PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Adds ADT Inc, Exits Uniti Group: 13F; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP RECEIVED 2 CONDITIONAL PROPOSALS FROM APOLLO; 26/05/2018 – Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 30/05/2018 – Elliott, Apollo Mull Bids for NH Hotel Group Stake -Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 58.4M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 596.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 481.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 3.29M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 7,450 shares. 1,000 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Llc. 2.75M were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 30,960 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Concourse Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 5.47% stake. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 26,440 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.3% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 325,000 shares. Timessquare Limited Liability Com invested in 4.17M shares. Cheyne Management (Uk) Llp has invested 2.31% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Creative Planning has 13,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 92,303 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division has 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 7,340 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.56% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 24,484 shares to 42,118 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Es (NYSE:SBS) by 49,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,266 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 49,882 shares. Stack Management reported 2.09% stake. Fincl Mgmt Pro holds 2,058 shares. First Republic Invest Inc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.67 million shares. 72,251 were reported by Meeder Asset Incorporated. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,106 shares. Cap Invest Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock Llc has invested 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,010 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs reported 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sarl reported 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc holds 1.4% or 57,802 shares. 350,114 were reported by Cap Guardian. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 225,666 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.36 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.