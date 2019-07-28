Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; Ares Management Has Increased Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Position

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 41.56 million shares traded or 2018.18% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to Delay 10-K; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC – WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC – UPON RESTRUCTURING EFFECTIVE DATE, CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS WILL BE SEPARATED OR SPUN-OFF FROM COMPANY PARTIES; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 30/04/2018 – iHeartMedia’s Clear Channel Swings to Quarterly Loss, Operating Income Drops 64% — Market Mover; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAY OVER PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED PROBE; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES “DUE FROM IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS” NOTE; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Loss $128M; 28/03/2018 – HAPAG-LLOYD: CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97 million shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Might Disappoint, but Exxon Stock Still Has Plenty to Like – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0.06% or 4,007 shares in its portfolio. Hartline holds 0.73% or 22,744 shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt holds 4% or 72,804 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 126,527 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Llc has 100,000 shares. Lvw Advsrs Llc holds 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 3,848 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ancora Advsrs Limited holds 0.3% or 58,818 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl owns 900,406 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust reported 21,431 shares stake. Moreover, Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,330 shares. Mariner holds 416,590 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 66,941 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.88% or 568,182 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,292 were reported by Amer. 15,000 are owned by Dupont Cap Management. Canyon Cap Advsrs Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1.78 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,369 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 36,356 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Vanguard reported 3.64M shares. 17,389 were reported by Citigroup. Voya Investment Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Credit Suisse Ag reported 24,731 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) or 10,654 shares. Zazove Assocs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 261,701 shares to 91,120 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 780,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 951,039 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CCJ,CCO.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor Pioneers Seamless Integration of Advertisers’ Preferred Data Sets for Customized Campaign Planning, Measurement & Optimization – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “‘We are leagues ahead of anybody currently in the U.S.’: Aurora Cannabis CCO – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Dropped 14% This Morning – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clear Channel Outdoor Americas CEO, Scott Wells to Present at the Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.