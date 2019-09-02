Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Increased Stake; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding Held by Alkeon Capital Management Llc

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1833.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.52M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 178 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 8,188 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01B, up from 8,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,473 shares to 16,028 shares, valued at $3.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 13 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Iowa Natl Bank has invested 2.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Field And Main State Bank holds 10,642 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. 65,519 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alley Ltd has 1.96% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,528 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10.49 million shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 311,104 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 81,461 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability reported 981,732 shares. 8,000 were reported by Barbara Oil. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 42,394 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc holds 126,783 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron starts long-delayed carbon capture plant offshore Australia – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3,018 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $198.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 25,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,161 shares, and cut its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) (NYSE:VIPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc reported 9,069 shares stake. Moreover, Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 54,425 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsr holds 0.1% or 6,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 914,627 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com stated it has 17,549 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsr has 0.13% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 70,622 shares. Cap Investors reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Legacy Private has 0.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Creative Planning holds 69,811 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9.03M shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.23% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Archford Cap Strategies Llc has 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company reported 64,912 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.