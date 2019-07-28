Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, down from 114,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Seattle Expansion as City Debates New Taxes; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 11,921 shares to 83,218 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.