Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Cut Holding; Wisconsin Capital Management Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $661,005

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 5,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 103,314 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86M, down from 108,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 37.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 21,705 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 15,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 15/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bangor Bank & Trust holds 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 31,124 shares. Moreover, Dsc Advsr LP has 2.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 117,971 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 24,789 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Qv Invsts owns 158,140 shares. Moreover, Brookmont Cap Mngmt has 3.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcf Advisors Limited Com has 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Birinyi Inc has invested 1.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 277,501 shares. Bokf Na owns 354,657 shares. Sumitomo Life Company has 95,882 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,282 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 0.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,130 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability reported 28,812 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech reported 0.57% stake. Great Lakes Advsrs invested in 16,639 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 38,416 shares to 52,107 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,755 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc..