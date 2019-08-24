Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $615,984 as Stock Value Rose; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding Has Upped by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 5,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 559,556 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.93M, down from 564,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 531,189 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 143,911 shares to 202,748 shares, valued at $17.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 21,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (NASDAQ:GLPI).

