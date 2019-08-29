Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Has Raised Position; At&T (T) Stake Maintained by Riggs Asset Managment Company

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 24.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 83,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34B, up from 81,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 3.98M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 323 shares to 26,678 shares, valued at $6.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,764 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings.