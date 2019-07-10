Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Increased Its Holding; Gratia Capital Cut Position in Bgc Partners (BGCP) by $5.32 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,893 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $125.22. About 3.17M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 1.14 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CANTOR FITZGERALD & BGC AT ‘BBB-‘, OTLK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Rev $890M-$940M

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of stock was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,652 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carlson Capital Lp holds 210,000 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company, a Japan-based fund reported 62,051 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 1,271 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Twin holds 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 160,859 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca holds 54,747 shares. Davis R M holds 0.14% or 29,717 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of stated it has 347,853 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Strs Ohio has 0.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Summit Fincl Strategies holds 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1,646 shares. Tompkins, a New York-based fund reported 9,029 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7,109 shares to 226,386 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB) by 5,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,413 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $57.99 million for 8.04 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.