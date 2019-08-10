Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Cornerstone Investment Partners Cut Its Holding; As Wp Carey (WPC) Shares Rose, Dnb Asset Management As Trimmed Position by $68.85 Million

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Wp Carey Inc (WPC) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 879 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 billion, down from 17,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 493,207 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 658,325 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.09M, down from 669,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Macquarie Limited invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Kistler holds 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 1,100 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America has invested 1.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Planning Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 5,069 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 9,945 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 132,629 shares in its portfolio. 5,508 are owned by Fisher Asset Ltd Liability. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.65 million shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 0.56% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 37,928 were accumulated by Zacks Mngmt. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.2% or 3,100 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 285,837 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc has 0.04% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Associated Banc reported 26,800 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 455,147 shares to 4.10M shares, valued at $283.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 18,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 156,990 shares to 160,931 shares, valued at $27.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 21,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Management Incorporated invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 0.16% or 1,754 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,385 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,266 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Montecito Retail Bank Tru holds 0.84% or 22,398 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.57% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company holds 0.89% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 38,082 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 155.94 million shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.79% or 8,273 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ballentine Prtn Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,679 shares. Fincl Consulate has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Campbell Com Invest Adviser Lc has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fincl Engines Advisors Ltd Co holds 6,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Patten Grp invested in 20,652 shares or 1.09% of the stock. 1.04M are owned by Epoch Invest Ptnrs.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.