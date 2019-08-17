Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Cohen & Steers Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.67 Million as Valuation Rose; Gam Holding Ag Has Boosted Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake by $518,892; Market Valuation Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 37,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 130,903 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13 million, up from 92,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 80.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 172,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 388,081 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 215,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. It closed at $4.31 lastly. It is down 12.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Failed Anadarko Acquisition, But Strong Continued Strength – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Rival Bid Makes Things Interesting – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 141,388 shares to 9,458 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 36,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beddow Mgmt Inc owns 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,250 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.04% or 17,690 shares. Kdi Partners Lc has 0.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,232 shares. 36,968 are owned by Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Monetary Management Group Incorporated reported 24,161 shares. Hendershot Invests accumulated 0.09% or 2,135 shares. One Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 27,152 shares. Strategic Finance Svcs Inc, New York-based fund reported 36,862 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability holds 1.86% or 60,800 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.18M shares stake. Wharton Business Grp Ltd Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ima Wealth owns 23,125 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.4% or 50,654 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 172,331 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk stated it has 1.67M shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.1% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Litespeed Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.19 million shares or 8.52% of its portfolio. Axa, France-based fund reported 73,600 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0% or 11,712 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 1.80 million shares. 1.58M were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Natixis stated it has 18,469 shares. Geode Ltd Llc reported 5.79M shares stake. 148 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 129,466 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 156,760 shares. 185,014 are owned by Westpac Bk Corp. Invesco has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Northern Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Lpl Limited Company reported 66,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 45,571 shares to 391,881 shares, valued at $16.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,042 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: GNW,BBU,SUPV,UDR – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth Q1 net investment income rises 1.7% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Genworth Announces Consent Solicitation for its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. An Undervalued Gem Or A Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.