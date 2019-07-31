Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Chemical Bank Decreased Its Stake by $968,994 as Stock Price Rose; Innospec (IOSP) Shares Rose While First Wilshire Securities Management Lowered by $353,995 Its Stake

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $95.86. About 74,204 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 7,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,258 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, down from 86,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $124.41. About 1.27 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.42M for 21.40 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251 shares to 6,311 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

