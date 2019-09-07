Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Lifted Position by $960,753 as Share Value Rose; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Boosted by Ami Investment Management Inc

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/03/2018 – Relative Value in U.S. Treasuries Not Enough to Tempt JPMorgan; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 7,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 59,432 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 51,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 112,027 shares to 29,160 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 23,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,636 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,491 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Df Dent & Co Incorporated holds 10,453 shares. Jane Street Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 412,284 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,875 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19,708 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc has 0.62% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Marshall & Sullivan Incorporated Wa holds 1,754 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca reported 28,845 shares stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Company has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 77,066 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 1.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 501,658 shares. Scotia Capital Inc accumulated 0.19% or 117,402 shares. State Street Corp has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 240,417 shares. Assets Investment Limited Company invested in 2.66% or 162,600 shares. West Chester Advisors holds 3,638 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management reported 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 50,556 are held by Lincluden Management Ltd. Baskin reported 3.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farmers Bancshares holds 1.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,569 shares. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Majedie Asset Ltd accumulated 123,909 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Leisure Mgmt reported 20,429 shares. Kepos L P, New York-based fund reported 113,386 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 18,807 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). S R Schill And Assoc accumulated 9,656 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.