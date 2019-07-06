Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Has Upped Its Position; Johnson Financial Group Trimmed Stake in Metlife (MET) by $400,386 as Market Valuation Rose

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 16,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 20,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 2.20 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Mgmt reported 31,788 shares stake. 49,547 are held by Finemark Bancorporation And Tru. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 42,394 shares. 242,749 were accumulated by Madison Holdings. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny owns 18,494 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 90,813 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 33,793 shares. Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sather Financial Gp Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,850 shares. Martin Currie Ltd invested in 112,221 shares. Coho Ptnrs stated it has 2.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Allied Advisory Services reported 80,507 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 2,805 shares. 3,876 are held by Sns Financial Grp Ltd Liability Com.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM had sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950 on Tuesday, January 15.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “U.S. Oil Demand Was Scorching Hot Last Year — but Gas-Guzzling SUVs Arenâ€™t to Blame – The Motley Fool” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 0.98% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Salzhauer Michael owns 14,611 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Quantum Cap Mngmt reported 22,531 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc reported 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 516,934 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation reported 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 8.62M shares stake. Carroll Associate has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ironwood Limited Company holds 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 110 shares. Asset Management invested in 0% or 1,093 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va holds 0.67% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 229,641 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,088 shares to 97,536 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pr (RNP) by 38,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Joins Catalyst CEO Champions for Change – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Endor Wins MetLife Korea’s Innovation Program, Collab 5.0 – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.