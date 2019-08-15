Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $4.42 Million as Share Value Rose; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Share Price Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered by $4.06 Million Its Position

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 79,471 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 29.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 35,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 85,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 121,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $116.04. About 3.10 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $36.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 507,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

