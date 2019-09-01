Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose While Spinnaker Trust Has Boosted by $319,800 Its Stake; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Position as Share Value Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 194,717 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 26,415 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.82% or 28,163 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs accumulated 26,530 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,872 shares. Associated Banc has 211,633 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability stated it has 67,934 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Segment Wealth Lc has 0.71% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27,318 shares. Addison owns 0.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,368 shares. Country Club Trust Com Na holds 1.22% or 84,102 shares. 732,381 are owned by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research. Scotia Cap accumulated 0.19% or 117,402 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt reported 20,277 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 47,466 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.58% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 540,868 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 75,696 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) by 10,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,057 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB).

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 13,882 shares to 138,499 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 53,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).