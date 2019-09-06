Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose While Roosevelt Investment Group Lifted Holding by $2.06 Million; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position Has Boosted by Vision Capital Management Inc

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $120.39. About 971,047 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 16,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 78,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, up from 61,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 2.02M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.98% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Associated Banc owns 0.34% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 52,592 shares. Regal Limited Liability Company invested in 2,343 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Heritage Mngmt Corporation reported 0.66% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 950 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,361 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 1,700 shares. Edmp Inc accumulated 14,543 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn owns 112,839 shares. King Wealth invested in 4,216 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Hendershot Investments has 4.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 34,821 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Counselors holds 57,127 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 3,904 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Community & holds 0.09% or 6,671 shares.

