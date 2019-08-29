Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Upped Position; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Decreased Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Position by $2.85 Million; Share Value Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 51,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 48,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 3.83 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.4. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5,795 shares to 11,358 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Management holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,025 shares. 26,642 are owned by Wespac Advsrs Ltd. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd holds 3.53% or 43,693 shares. Apriem holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,407 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn accumulated 1,950 shares. Family Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,280 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru National Bank has 0.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rench Wealth Mngmt reported 23,785 shares stake. First Washington Corporation holds 1,000 shares. 308,633 were reported by Clark Management Group. Lbmc Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,998 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 1.07% or 46,120 shares. South Dakota Council owns 177,433 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 12,127 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust Communication has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenleaf has 7,545 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bridges Inv Mngmt invested 2.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Woodstock holds 0.05% or 151 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwood Gearhart Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 154 shares. Kistler has 748 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,967 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 1.34% or 57,493 shares. First National Tru Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,056 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 182,683 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Meritage Portfolio, a Kansas-based fund reported 15,667 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,001 shares. Flow Traders Us Lc reported 176 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will This Be Amazon’s “Next Game of Thrones”? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,500 shares to 32,200 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C Z Us by 61,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).