Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose While Addison Capital Company Boosted by $308,264 Its Stake; Yum Brands (YUM) Stake Has Lifted by Td Asset Management Inc

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.19 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 873,083 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,854 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728,000, up from 3,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 108,517 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Management. The New York-based Penbrook Mgmt Lc has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 112,660 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Asset Strategies holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 30,581 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns reported 653,513 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 0.18% or 5,341 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,467 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp holds 472,803 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 65,068 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Moreover, Horan Advsr Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,226 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc owns 103,972 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Co holds 64,507 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. 147,796 are held by First Natl Trust. Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership has 1.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 314,552 shares.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $143.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (PSQ) by 20,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 18,301 shares to 47,748 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,422 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.39% or 427,841 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management holds 22,955 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fin Architects owns 1,220 shares. Burns J W Inc New York invested in 28,357 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Moreover, Johnson Group has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company holds 119,965 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 280,563 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.57% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 27,060 shares. Interocean holds 1.02% or 102,222 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 233 shares. Meyer Handelman Com accumulated 7,250 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 21,567 shares.