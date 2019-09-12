Chevron (CVX) Reaches $121.26 After 9.00% Down Move; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Raised Its Equity Comwlth (EQC) Stake

The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.26. About 1.04 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $230.20 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $110.35 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CVX worth $20.72 billion less.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Equity Comwlth (EQC) stake by 80.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 425,430 shares as Equity Comwlth (EQC)'s stock rose 4.97%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 956,451 shares with $31.10M value, up from 531,021 last quarter. Equity Comwlth now has $4.13 billion valuation. It closed at $33.83 lastly. It is down 16.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) stake by 17,700 shares to 81,817 valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nio Inc (Put) stake by 447,206 shares and now owns 6,000 shares. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of stock or 4,250 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.04 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $230.20 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

